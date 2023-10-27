KSHB 41 Weather | Some sun this afternoon, but still much colder than Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Showers end this afternoon, some sun may appear before it sets

A cold rain builds in Saturday late afternoon and evening, ending with a rain-snow-sleet mix Sunday morning and early afternoon

Halloween is dry but very cold with trick-or-treating temperatures in the lower and middle 30s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Scattered showers end after 3 PM. The sun breaks through by the late afternoon, after 4 PM.

High: 50°, Wind chills in the upper 30s

Wind: NW 10-20 G30 mph

This Evening: Clearing and cold.

Temperatures drop to 40°, wind chill in the 20s

Wind: N 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear and cold. A Freeze Warning is in place for northern MO & KS until 10am Saturday.

Low: 34°

Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Increasing clouds and cold with rain moving in from the southwest during the late afternoon and evening, after 3-4 PM . More rain on top of a saturated ground may lead to some isolated flooding. Periods of heavier rain possible overnight.

High: 47°

Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

Sunday: A cold rain mixed with sleet and snow during the morning, ending during the afternoon. Temperatures at or above freezing will limit impacts of the wintry precipitation. Just a reminder of the changing seasons!

Low: 32° High: 36° Wind chill in the 10s and 20s.

Wind: N 10-25 mph

