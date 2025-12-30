KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures rebound Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Another frigid morning
- Afternoon temperatures rebound
- Slightly colder New Year's Day
- Warming trend into next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Another frigid morning. Temperatures rebound in the afternoon. Increasing clouds, with breezy WSW winds.
High: 43°
Wind: WSW 10-15 gusting to 20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Not as cold.
Low: 28°
Wind: WNW 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Much warmer with some afternoon high clouds.
High: 50°
Low: 25°
Wind: W 5-15 mph
New Year's Day: A colder day. Partly cloudy.
High: 40°
Low: 29°
Wind: ESE 5-15 mph
