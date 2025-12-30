KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures rebound Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Another frigid morning

Afternoon temperatures rebound

Slightly colder New Year's Day

Warming trend into next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Another frigid morning. Temperatures rebound in the afternoon. Increasing clouds, with breezy WSW winds.

High: 43°

Wind: WSW 10-15 gusting to 20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Not as cold.

Low: 28°

Wind: WNW 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Much warmer with some afternoon high clouds.

High: 50°

Low: 25°

Wind: W 5-15 mph

New Year's Day: A colder day. Partly cloudy.

High: 40°

Low: 29°

Wind: ESE 5-15 mph

