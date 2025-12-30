Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures rebound Tuesday

After another frigid morning, afternoon temperatures will bounce back.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Another frigid morning
  • Afternoon temperatures rebound
  • Slightly colder New Year's Day
  • Warming trend into next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Another frigid morning. Temperatures rebound in the afternoon. Increasing clouds, with breezy WSW winds.
High: 43°
Wind: WSW 10-15 gusting to 20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Not as cold.
Low: 28°
Wind: WNW 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Much warmer with some afternoon high clouds.
High: 50°
Low: 25°
Wind: W 5-15 mph

New Year's Day: A colder day. Partly cloudy.
High: 40°
Low: 29°
Wind: ESE 5-15 mph

