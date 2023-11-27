Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures recover to the upper 30s after a frigid morning

Sunshine and a breeze will make it feel like the 20s all day today
and last updated 2023-11-27 06:24:04-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Very cold morning with some black ice possible on the roads this morning
  • A gradual warming trend starts today & takes us into the upper 40s by Thursday
  • Our next storm system will bring rain to the region Thursday-Friday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: A sunny and breezy day will keep temperatures running 10°-15° colder than average. More snow and ice will melt after 10am.
High: 39°
Wind: W 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clear and very cold once again. The wind stays light.
Low: 20°

Wind: W 5 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warming up a bit.
High: 43°
Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph

