KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures recover to the upper 30s after a frigid morning

WEATHER HEADLINES



Very cold morning with some black ice possible on the roads this morning

A gradual warming trend starts today & takes us into the upper 40s by Thursday

Our next storm system will bring rain to the region Thursday-Friday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: A sunny and breezy day will keep temperatures running 10°-15° colder than average. More snow and ice will melt after 10am.

High: 39°

Wind: W 10-15 mph

Tonight: Clear and very cold once again. The wind stays light.

Low: 20°

Wind: W 5 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warming up a bit.

High: 43°

Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph

