KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures return to the 60s over the next two days

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The above average warmth continues through the rest of the week with the warmest and windiest days today and tomorrow
- A weak disturbance brings the area some light rain early Thursday morning
- Weekend trending drier and cooler
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Less sunshine but more warmth Wednesday. Even with a mostly cloudy sky highs warm 20° above average. Winds pick up speed during the afternoon and get faster overnight. A few sprinkles possible overnight.
High: 62°
Wind: S 10-20, Gusting 30 mph
Tonight: A stray shower or two passes by overnight. Staying mostly cloudy and comfortable.
Low: 50°
Wind: S 20-35, Gusting 40 mph
Thursday: Increasing sunshine and warmth but staying very windy.
High: 68° Record 68° from 1938
Wind: S-SW 20-30, Gusting 45 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.