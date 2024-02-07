Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures return to the 60s over the next two days

Warming up but becoming very windy through Thursday
and last updated 2024-02-07 06:41:13-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The above average warmth continues through the rest of the week with the warmest and windiest days today and tomorrow
  • A weak disturbance brings the area some light rain early Thursday morning
  • Weekend trending drier and cooler

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Less sunshine but more warmth Wednesday. Even with a mostly cloudy sky highs warm 20° above average. Winds pick up speed during the afternoon and get faster overnight. A few sprinkles possible overnight.
High: 62°
Wind: S 10-20, Gusting 30 mph

Tonight: A stray shower or two passes by overnight. Staying mostly cloudy and comfortable.
Low: 50°

Wind: S 20-35, Gusting 40 mph

Thursday: Increasing sunshine and warmth but staying very windy.
High: 68° Record 68° from 1938
Wind: S-SW 20-30, Gusting 45 mph

