KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures return to the 60s over the next two days

WEATHER HEADLINES



The above average warmth continues through the rest of the week with the warmest and windiest days today and tomorrow

A weak disturbance brings the area some light rain early Thursday morning

Weekend trending drier and cooler

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Less sunshine but more warmth Wednesday. Even with a mostly cloudy sky highs warm 20° above average. Winds pick up speed during the afternoon and get faster overnight. A few sprinkles possible overnight.

High: 62°

Wind: S 10-20, Gusting 30 mph

Tonight: A stray shower or two passes by overnight. Staying mostly cloudy and comfortable.

Low: 50°

Wind: S 20-35, Gusting 40 mph

Thursday: Increasing sunshine and warmth but staying very windy.

High: 68° Record 68° from 1938

Wind: S-SW 20-30, Gusting 45 mph

