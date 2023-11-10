Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures rise from the 50s to the 60s through the weekend

Temperatures warm up each day this weekend
and last updated 2023-11-10 07:41:58-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Nice, fall weather continues this weekend with sunshine; Staying dry over the next 10 days
  • Highs return to the 60s starting Sunday
  • Warming into the 70s next week, rain possible next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Sunny skies with overall perfect fall conditions. Staying seasonally cool and quiet.
High: 55°
Wind: NW to NE 5 mph

Tonight: Clear and chilly. The winds stay light.
Low: 34°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Clouds increase by the afternoon with a breezy southeasterly wind.
High: 58°
Wind: SE 10 mph

Sunday: Lots of sunshine and warming up!
Low: 37° High: 63°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

