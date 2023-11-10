KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures rise from the 50s to the 60s through the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Nice, fall weather continues this weekend with sunshine; Staying dry over the next 10 days
- Highs return to the 60s starting Sunday
- Warming into the 70s next week, rain possible next weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Sunny skies with overall perfect fall conditions. Staying seasonally cool and quiet.
High: 55°
Wind: NW to NE 5 mph
Tonight: Clear and chilly. The winds stay light.
Low: 34°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Clouds increase by the afternoon with a breezy southeasterly wind.
High: 58°
Wind: SE 10 mph
Sunday: Lots of sunshine and warming up!
Low: 37° High: 63°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
