Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures set back a bit with breezes out of the northwest

Highs are still comfortable in the low 60s today & tomorrow
KSHB 41 Weather Update
and last updated 2024-02-23 06:49:18-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cooler and breezier today & Saturday
  • Very warm temperatures, feeling more like May, arrives Sunday-Tuesday; record setting highs possible
  • Chance for strong storms over central & eastern MO Tuesday night
  • Winter's chill returns Wednesday, temperatures quickly recover by Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Lots of sunshine and slightly "cooler" thanks to a strong northwest breeze. Still fabulous weather for February!
High: 62°
Wind: NW 10-25 G 30 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, slight breeze and even chillier.
Low: 31°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

Saturday: After a cold start, temperatures recover to the low 60s thanks to sunshine and a wind shift out of the south.
High: 61°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Sunday: Very sunny and very warm, even as the wind dies down. Temperatures climb into the 70s, which will feel more like it should in May.
Low: 40° High: 72°, Record: 77° (1995)

Wind: W-SW 10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.