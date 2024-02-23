KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures set back a bit with breezes out of the northwest

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cooler and breezier today & Saturday

Very warm temperatures, feeling more like May, arrives Sunday-Tuesday; record setting highs possible

Chance for strong storms over central & eastern MO Tuesday night

Winter's chill returns Wednesday, temperatures quickly recover by Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Lots of sunshine and slightly "cooler" thanks to a strong northwest breeze. Still fabulous weather for February!

High: 62°

Wind: NW 10-25 G 30 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, slight breeze and even chillier.

Low: 31°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

Saturday: After a cold start, temperatures recover to the low 60s thanks to sunshine and a wind shift out of the south.

High: 61°

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Sunday: Very sunny and very warm, even as the wind dies down. Temperatures climb into the 70s, which will feel more like it should in May.

Low: 40° High: 72°, Record: 77° (1995)

Wind: W-SW 10 mph

