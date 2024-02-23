KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures set back a bit with breezes out of the northwest

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cooler and breezier today & Saturday
- Very warm temperatures, feeling more like May, arrives Sunday-Tuesday; record setting highs possible
- Chance for strong storms over central & eastern MO Tuesday night
- Winter's chill returns Wednesday, temperatures quickly recover by Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Lots of sunshine and slightly "cooler" thanks to a strong northwest breeze. Still fabulous weather for February!
High: 62°
Wind: NW 10-25 G 30 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear, slight breeze and even chillier.
Low: 31°
Wind: N 10-15 mph
Saturday: After a cold start, temperatures recover to the low 60s thanks to sunshine and a wind shift out of the south.
High: 61°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
Sunday: Very sunny and very warm, even as the wind dies down. Temperatures climb into the 70s, which will feel more like it should in May.
Low: 40° High: 72°, Record: 77° (1995)
Wind: W-SW 10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.