KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures tumble Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Falling temperatures into Wednesday afternoon
- A couple more cold fronts Friday into early next week, but not much precipitation
- A frigid weekend ahead
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: A strong cold front moves through early. Partly cloudy and windy with falling temperatures into the afternoon.
7 AM: 40°
4 PM: 34°
Wind: N-NW 20-30 gusts 35-40 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly clear and cold.
Low: 20°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Thursday: Partly cloudy and breezy.
High: 42°
Low: 35°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Friday: Clouds increase. Breezy.
High: 40°
Low: 21°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Follow Meteorologist Lauren Rainson on social media.
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar