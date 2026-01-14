Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures tumble Wednesday

Wednesday highs are occurring very early in the morning, as temperatures drop into the afternoon.
Posted

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Falling temperatures into Wednesday afternoon
  • A couple more cold fronts Friday into early next week, but not much precipitation
  • A frigid weekend ahead

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A strong cold front moves through early. Partly cloudy and windy with falling temperatures into the afternoon.
7 AM: 40°
4 PM: 34°
Wind: N-NW 20-30 gusts 35-40 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear and cold.
Low: 20°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy and breezy.
High: 42°
Low: 35°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Friday: Clouds increase. Breezy.
High: 40°

Low: 21°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

