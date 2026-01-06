Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Terrific Tuesday Temperatures

The warm, quiet stretch of weather continues.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm through Thursday
  • Precipitation arrives the end of the week
  • Much colder this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Morning patchy fog. Mostly sunny with pleasant afternoon temperatures.
High: 55°
Wind: WNW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear with chilly temperatures.
Low: 36°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Partly sunny and mild.
High: 62°
Low: 46°
Wind: SSW 5-15 mph

Thursday: Rain likely. New rainfall amounts up to 0.75" possible.
High: 52°
Low: 39°
Wind: WSW 10-20 mph

