KSHB 41 Weather | Terrific Tuesday Temperatures

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm through Thursday
- Precipitation arrives the end of the week
- Much colder this weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Morning patchy fog. Mostly sunny with pleasant afternoon temperatures.
High: 55°
Wind: WNW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear with chilly temperatures.
Low: 36°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Partly sunny and mild.
High: 62°
Low: 46°
Wind: SSW 5-15 mph
Thursday: Rain likely. New rainfall amounts up to 0.75" possible.
High: 52°
Low: 39°
Wind: WSW 10-20 mph
