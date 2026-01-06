KSHB 41 Weather | Terrific Tuesday Temperatures

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warm through Thursday

Precipitation arrives the end of the week

Much colder this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Morning patchy fog. Mostly sunny with pleasant afternoon temperatures.

High: 55°

Wind: WNW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear with chilly temperatures.

Low: 36°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Partly sunny and mild.

High: 62°

Low: 46°

Wind: SSW 5-15 mph

Thursday: Rain likely. New rainfall amounts up to 0.75" possible.

High: 52°

Low: 39°

Wind: WSW 10-20 mph

