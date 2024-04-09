KSHB 41 Weather | Terrific Tuesday weather

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Nice weather today with highs in the 60s
- A few rain showers are possible Wednesday
- Highs around 80° this weekend
- Next chance of thunderstorms is early next week
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and continued calm weather.
High: 68°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
This Evening: A nice evening with almost no wind.
Temperatures drop to 55°-60°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Increasing clouds and cool
Low: 48°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mild with a chance for showers. The chance begins around I-70 and increases as you head south. If this rain misses you, might be time to think about watering your plants.
High: 67°
Wind: NE 5-15 Gusting 20 mph
