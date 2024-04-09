KSHB 41 Weather | Terrific Tuesday weather

WEATHER HEADLINES



Nice weather today with highs in the 60s

A few rain showers are possible Wednesday

Highs around 80° this weekend

Next chance of thunderstorms is early next week

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and continued calm weather.

High: 68°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

This Evening: A nice evening with almost no wind.

Temperatures drop to 55°-60°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds and cool

Low: 48°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mild with a chance for showers. The chance begins around I-70 and increases as you head south. If this rain misses you, might be time to think about watering your plants.

High: 67°

Wind: NE 5-15 Gusting 20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

