KSHB 41 Weather | The arctic air has returned & will stick around through Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Arctic air and dangerous wind chills today and Saturday

Conditions improve Sunday, getting close to the freezing mark

Multiple days of cold rain next week with daytime highs in the 30s and 40s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Sunny skies this morning with more clouds in the afternoon. The wind stays strong all afternoon keeping wind chills between -10 to -5°. The WIND CHILL ADVISORY continues.

High: 10° Wind Chill: -15° to -5°

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

Tonight: The bitter cold air continues!

Low: -8° Wind Chill: -25 to -20°

Wind: N-NW 20-30 mph

Saturday: Our morning begins mostly clear and features the coldest morning in our Super 10-Day Forecast.

Plenty of chilled sunshine the remainder of the day. Winds taper and the WIND CHILL ADVISORY expires at noon.

High: 10° Wind Chill: 0°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

