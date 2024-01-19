Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | The arctic air has returned & will stick around through Saturday

Wind chills stay below 0° through Saturday afternoon
and last updated 2024-01-19 07:05:05-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Arctic air and dangerous wind chills today and Saturday
  • Conditions improve Sunday, getting close to the freezing mark
  • Multiple days of cold rain next week with daytime highs in the 30s and 40s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Sunny skies this morning with more clouds in the afternoon. The wind stays strong all afternoon keeping wind chills between -10 to -5°. The WIND CHILL ADVISORY continues.
High: 10° Wind Chill: -15° to -5°
Wind: NW 15-25 mph

Tonight: The bitter cold air continues!
Low: -8° Wind Chill: -25 to -20°

Wind: N-NW 20-30 mph

Saturday: Our morning begins mostly clear and features the coldest morning in our Super 10-Day Forecast.
Plenty of chilled sunshine the remainder of the day. Winds taper and the WIND CHILL ADVISORY expires at noon.
High: 10° Wind Chill:
Wind: N 5-10 mph

