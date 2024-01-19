KSHB 41 Weather | The arctic air has returned & will stick around through Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Arctic air and dangerous wind chills today and Saturday
- Conditions improve Sunday, getting close to the freezing mark
- Multiple days of cold rain next week with daytime highs in the 30s and 40s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Sunny skies this morning with more clouds in the afternoon. The wind stays strong all afternoon keeping wind chills between -10 to -5°. The WIND CHILL ADVISORY continues.
High: 10° Wind Chill: -15° to -5°
Wind: NW 15-25 mph
Tonight: The bitter cold air continues!
Low: -8° Wind Chill: -25 to -20°
Wind: N-NW 20-30 mph
Saturday: Our morning begins mostly clear and features the coldest morning in our Super 10-Day Forecast.
Plenty of chilled sunshine the remainder of the day. Winds taper and the WIND CHILL ADVISORY expires at noon.
High: 10° Wind Chill: 0°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
