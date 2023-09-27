Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | The autumn warmth continues with highs 5-10 degrees above average

Highs in the low 80s today, approaching 90 Friday & Saturday
and last updated 2023-09-27 06:27:49-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warming up each day this week & weekend
  • Highs top out around 90 degrees Friday and Saturday
  • Next rain chance is more than a week away

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant with light winds and low humidity. This is our coolest day until late next week.
High: 82°
Wind: N-NE 5 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshing.
Low: 59° 

Wind: E 5 mph

Thursday: Most sunny with a return to southerly winds beginning our warming trend.
High: 86°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

