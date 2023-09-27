KSHB 41 Weather | The autumn warmth continues with highs 5-10 degrees above average

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warming up each day this week & weekend

Highs top out around 90 degrees Friday and Saturday

Next rain chance is more than a week away

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant with light winds and low humidity. This is our coolest day until late next week.

High: 82°

Wind: N-NE 5 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshing.

Low: 59°

Wind: E 5 mph

Thursday: Most sunny with a return to southerly winds beginning our warming trend.

High: 86°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

