KSHB 41 Weather | The autumn warmth continues with highs 5-10 degrees above average

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warming up each day this week & weekend
- Highs top out around 90 degrees Friday and Saturday
- Next rain chance is more than a week away
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant with light winds and low humidity. This is our coolest day until late next week.
High: 82°
Wind: N-NE 5 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshing.
Low: 59°
Wind: E 5 mph
Thursday: Most sunny with a return to southerly winds beginning our warming trend.
High: 86°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
