KSHB 41 Weather | The beautiful August weather continues another day

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Temperatures stay fall-like today
- Seasonal warmth and humidity Wednesday through Friday
- A possible heat wave begins this weekend into next week
- Lack of storms in Super 10-Day Forecast
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Another beautiful day that resembles weather more like late September than the middle of August. Enjoy sunshine and a continuation of our pleasant temperatures and humidity levels.
High: 78°
Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshing! Enjoy!
Low: 60°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warming up. The southerly winds replace our touch of fall with temperatures and humidity levels climbing closer to average.
High: 85°
Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph
Thursday: A dry cold front moves through in the morning which will keep humidity low and comfortable through the day. Staying warm and sunny.
Low: 68° High: 86°
Wind: N 10-15 mph
