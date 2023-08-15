Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | The beautiful August weather continues another day

The fall-feel continues today as highs stay 10 degrees below normal
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-08-15 06:39:12-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Temperatures stay fall-like today
  • Seasonal warmth and humidity Wednesday through Friday
  • A possible heat wave begins this weekend into next week
  • Lack of storms in Super 10-Day Forecast

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Another beautiful day that resembles weather more like late September than the middle of August. Enjoy sunshine and a continuation of our pleasant temperatures and humidity levels.
High: 78°
Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshing! Enjoy!
Low: 60°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warming up. The southerly winds replace our touch of fall with temperatures and humidity levels climbing closer to average.
High: 85°
Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

Thursday: A dry cold front moves through in the morning which will keep humidity low and comfortable through the day. Staying warm and sunny.
Low: 68° High: 86°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.