KSHB 41 Weather | The beautiful August weather continues another day

WEATHER HEADLINES



Temperatures stay fall-like today

Seasonal warmth and humidity Wednesday through Friday

A possible heat wave begins this weekend into next week

Lack of storms in Super 10-Day Forecast

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Another beautiful day that resembles weather more like late September than the middle of August. Enjoy sunshine and a continuation of our pleasant temperatures and humidity levels.

High: 78°

Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshing! Enjoy!

Low: 60°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warming up. The southerly winds replace our touch of fall with temperatures and humidity levels climbing closer to average.

High: 85°

Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

Thursday: A dry cold front moves through in the morning which will keep humidity low and comfortable through the day. Staying warm and sunny.

Low: 68° High: 86°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

