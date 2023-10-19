Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | The beautiful fall weather continues through the weekend

Increasing sunshine & stronger breezes today
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Clouds break apart this afternoon and temperatures run above normal the next 3 days
  • Temperatures cool down slightly Sunday while a little rain is possible late
  • A better chance of more significant rain accumulations comes Wednesday-Friday next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: We will bounce between mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions with gusty winds holding our highs in the upper 60s, to near 70°. Still slightly warmer than average.
High: 70°
Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear and even cooler as the breezes die down.
Low: 49°

Wind: W-NW 5-10 mph

Friday: A very sunny end to the week with even warmer temperatures expected!
High: 77°
Wind: W 5-15 mph

