KSHB 41 Weather | The beautiful fall weather continues through the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Clouds break apart this afternoon and temperatures run above normal the next 3 days
- Temperatures cool down slightly Sunday while a little rain is possible late
- A better chance of more significant rain accumulations comes Wednesday-Friday next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: We will bounce between mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions with gusty winds holding our highs in the upper 60s, to near 70°. Still slightly warmer than average.
High: 70°
Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clear and even cooler as the breezes die down.
Low: 49°
Wind: W-NW 5-10 mph
Friday: A very sunny end to the week with even warmer temperatures expected!
High: 77°
Wind: W 5-15 mph
