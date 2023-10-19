KSHB 41 Weather | The beautiful fall weather continues through the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Clouds break apart this afternoon and temperatures run above normal the next 3 days

Temperatures cool down slightly Sunday while a little rain is possible late

A better chance of more significant rain accumulations comes Wednesday-Friday next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: We will bounce between mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions with gusty winds holding our highs in the upper 60s, to near 70°. Still slightly warmer than average.

High: 70°

Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear and even cooler as the breezes die down.

Low: 49°

Wind: W-NW 5-10 mph

Friday: A very sunny end to the week with even warmer temperatures expected!

High: 77°

Wind: W 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

