KSHB 41 Weather | The beautiful June weather continues with comfortable humidity

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great weather through Friday with lower humidity
- Next thunderstorm chance is late Friday night-Saturday
- The start of next week features some slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the 70s before heating up after Wednesday
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Thursday: Great June weather. Mostly sunny, more seasonal and the humidity remains low.
High: 81°
Wind: NW 10-25 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear, light winds and feeling nice.
Low: 60°
Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Increasing clouds and humidity during the day with rain and thunderstorms arriving late at night.
High: 86°
Wind: W-SW to S 5-15 mph
