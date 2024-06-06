KSHB 41 Weather | The beautiful June weather continues with comfortable humidity

WEATHER HEADLINES



Great weather through Friday with lower humidity

Next thunderstorm chance is late Friday night-Saturday

The start of next week features some slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the 70s before heating up after Wednesday

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Thursday: Great June weather. Mostly sunny, more seasonal and the humidity remains low.

High: 81°

Wind: NW 10-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, light winds and feeling nice.

Low: 60°

Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Increasing clouds and humidity during the day with rain and thunderstorms arriving late at night.

High: 86°

Wind: W-SW to S 5-15 mph

