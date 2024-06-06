Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | The beautiful June weather continues with comfortable humidity

Seasonal highs today in the lower 80s
and last updated 2024-06-06 06:26:22-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Great weather through Friday with lower humidity
  • Next thunderstorm chance is late Friday night-Saturday
  • The start of next week features some slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the 70s before heating up after Wednesday

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Thursday: Great June weather. Mostly sunny, more seasonal and the humidity remains low.
High: 81°
Wind: NW 10-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, light winds and feeling nice.
Low: 60°

Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Increasing clouds and humidity during the day with rain and thunderstorms arriving late at night.
High: 86°
Wind: W-SW to S 5-15 mph

