KSHB 41 Weather | Beautiful September weather continues

WEATHER HEADLINES



Abundant sunshine and comfortable the rest of the week

Chance for showers returns late Friday into early Saturday morning

Rainfall amounts will likely be under .25" with this next system

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Another very nice day. Mostly sunny with light wind.

High: 80°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear sky and refreshing.

Low: 55°

Wind: Calm, S-SE 5 mph

Thursday: More nice weather. Mostly sunny with a light wind.

High: 82°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Friday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain by the late evening and overnight. Still feeling nice!

Low: 56° High: 81°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

