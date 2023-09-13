Watch Now
Weather

KSHB 41 Weather | Beautiful September weather continues

Enjoy the sunshine and seasonally warm temperatures in the low 80s
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-09-13 07:01:23-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Abundant sunshine and comfortable the rest of the week
  • Chance for showers returns late Friday into early Saturday morning
  • Rainfall amounts will likely be under .25" with this next system

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Another very nice day. Mostly sunny with light wind.
High: 80°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear sky and refreshing.
Low: 55°

Wind: Calm, S-SE 5 mph

Thursday: More nice weather. Mostly sunny with a light wind.
High: 82°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

Friday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain by the late evening and overnight. Still feeling nice!
Low: 56° High: 81°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

