KSHB 41 Weather | Beautiful September weather continues

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Abundant sunshine and comfortable the rest of the week
- Chance for showers returns late Friday into early Saturday morning
- Rainfall amounts will likely be under .25" with this next system
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Another very nice day. Mostly sunny with light wind.
High: 80°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear sky and refreshing.
Low: 55°
Wind: Calm, S-SE 5 mph
Thursday: More nice weather. Mostly sunny with a light wind.
High: 82°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Friday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain by the late evening and overnight. Still feeling nice!
Low: 56° High: 81°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.