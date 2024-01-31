Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | The beautiful weather continues with sunshine and warm breeze

Temperatures stay well above average through the 10-day forecast
and last updated 2024-01-31 05:39:54-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Several days with Spring-like warmth
  • More clouds with a slight chance of light rain Thursday and Friday
  • Better chance of rain Saturday and Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine with a warmer breeze out of the south and temperatures recovering to the 60s.
High: 64°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Breezy while a clouds build in. Temperatures are not as cold.
Low: 45°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Thursday: A mild morning gives way to a warm afternoon. Increasing clouds and humidity expected. Light rain can't be ruled out for areas north and northeast of Kansas City.
High: 65°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

