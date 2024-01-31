KSHB 41 Weather | The beautiful weather continues with sunshine and warm breeze

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Several days with Spring-like warmth
- More clouds with a slight chance of light rain Thursday and Friday
- Better chance of rain Saturday and Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Lots of sunshine with a warmer breeze out of the south and temperatures recovering to the 60s.
High: 64°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Breezy while a clouds build in. Temperatures are not as cold.
Low: 45°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Thursday: A mild morning gives way to a warm afternoon. Increasing clouds and humidity expected. Light rain can't be ruled out for areas north and northeast of Kansas City.
High: 65°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.