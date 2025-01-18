KSHB 41 Weather | The Bitter Cold is here for the Weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Arctic air has arrived, wind chill values today will be around zero

The bitter blast stays with us for 4 days; The coldest air is Monday and Tuesday mornings

Dry weather pattern persists

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Some morning sun, but mostly cloudy, windy & frigid all day. Layer up & bring blankets to the Chiefs game!

High: 22°

Wind Chill: -5° to 10°

Wind: N 15-25, gusts 30-35 mph

Tonight: Clearing sky, decreasing wind & bitterly cold.

Low: 6°

Wind Chill: -10° to 0°

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny and staying bitter!

High: 12°

Wind Chill: -5 to 5°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Monday (MLK Day): Partly to mostly cloudy and still very cold.

Low: -3° High: 15° Wind Chill: -5 - 0°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

