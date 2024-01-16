Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | The bitter & dangerous cold continues with snow packed roads this morning

Be aware of a slick and icy commute this morning
and last updated 2024-01-16 07:09:01-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Icy and snow packed roads this morning, improving by the afternoon with the help of sunshine
  • One day of warmth tomorrow with highs climbing into the 30s
  • Light snow comes in along an arctic front Thursday as temperatures drop once again
  • Consistent warmth arrives in 1 week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Roads should improve during the afternoon with sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Wind chills still bitter even as feel like temperatures are running -5 to -10.
High: 12° Wind Chill: -10° to -5°
Wind: W 10-20 mph

Tonight: Becoming clear and nearing a record-cold low again.
Low: Wind Chill: 0 to -5°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Sunny start with increasing clouds during the afternoon. We make a run at the freezing mark, likely falling short north of I-70.
High: 29°, 32°-34° south of KC
Wind: SW 10-20 mph

