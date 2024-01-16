KSHB 41 Weather | The bitter & dangerous cold continues with snow packed roads this morning

WEATHER HEADLINES



Icy and snow packed roads this morning, improving by the afternoon with the help of sunshine

One day of warmth tomorrow with highs climbing into the 30s

Light snow comes in along an arctic front Thursday as temperatures drop once again

Consistent warmth arrives in 1 week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Roads should improve during the afternoon with sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Wind chills still bitter even as feel like temperatures are running -5 to -10.

High: 12° Wind Chill: -10° to -5°

Wind: W 10-20 mph

Tonight: Becoming clear and nearing a record-cold low again.

Low: 8° Wind Chill: 0 to -5°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Sunny start with increasing clouds during the afternoon. We make a run at the freezing mark, likely falling short north of I-70.

High: 29°, 32°-34° south of KC

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

