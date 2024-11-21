KSHB 41 Weather | The chilly fall air lasts two more days

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Staying windy today with gusts around 25-30 mph, making it feel like the 30s through the afternoon
- Prepare for overnight lows below freezing through Saturday morning
- A nice warm up arrives in time for the weekend before another big cold change during Thanksgiving week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly sunny with more clouds over north central Missouri. This will be the coldest day of the week with our second freeze of the season expected overnight.
High: 44° Wind chill: 35°
Wind: NW 10-20 G 30 mph
Tonight: The wind dies down while skies stay clear. Lows dip well below freezing.
Low: 26°
Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Staying frigid for one more day as highs remain below average. The wind remains light with lots of sunshine.
High: 47°
Wind: NW shift to S 5-10 mph
