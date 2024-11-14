Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | The comfortable stretch of November weather continues into the weekend

Daytime highs run above average through next Monday
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Clouds move out of Missouri this morning leaving lots of sunshine in its wake
  • Back to very nice and comfortable November weather Thursday-Saturday
  • Big changes next week with a good chance of rain and the coldest air of the season blasting in by next Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Back to nice November weather with sunshine and comfortable temperatures. The wind dies down during the afternoon.
High: 58°
Wind: NW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear, light wind and even colder.
Low: 37°
Wind: Light

Friday: Lots of sunshine and mild with an increasing southeast breeze after a cold start.
High: 64°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Another great November day temperatures-wise with a mostly sunny sky. The wind turns gusty.
Low: 44° High: 65°
Wind: S 10-20 G30 mph

