KSHB 41 Weather | The comfortable stretch of November weather continues into the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Clouds move out of Missouri this morning leaving lots of sunshine in its wake
- Back to very nice and comfortable November weather Thursday-Saturday
- Big changes next week with a good chance of rain and the coldest air of the season blasting in by next Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Back to nice November weather with sunshine and comfortable temperatures. The wind dies down during the afternoon.
High: 58°
Wind: NW 5-15
Tonight: Mostly clear, light wind and even colder.
Low: 37°
Wind: Light
Friday: Lots of sunshine and mild with an increasing southeast breeze after a cold start.
High: 64°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Saturday: Another great November day temperatures-wise with a mostly sunny sky. The wind turns gusty.
Low: 44° High: 65°
Wind: S 10-20 G30 mph
