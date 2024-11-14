KSHB 41 Weather | The comfortable stretch of November weather continues into the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Clouds move out of Missouri this morning leaving lots of sunshine in its wake

Back to very nice and comfortable November weather Thursday-Saturday

Big changes next week with a good chance of rain and the coldest air of the season blasting in by next Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Back to nice November weather with sunshine and comfortable temperatures. The wind dies down during the afternoon.

High: 58°

Wind: NW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear, light wind and even colder.

Low: 37°

Wind: Light

Friday: Lots of sunshine and mild with an increasing southeast breeze after a cold start.

High: 64°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Another great November day temperatures-wise with a mostly sunny sky. The wind turns gusty.

Low: 44° High: 65°

Wind: S 10-20 G30 mph

