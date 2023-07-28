Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | The dangerous heat & humidity continues today

Excessive Heat Warning is in place through 9pm today
and last updated 2023-07-28 05:52:49-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Less cloud cover and a strong southwest breeze today
  • Thunderstorms possible tonight with a scattered chance again Saturday and Sunday
  • The Excessive Heat Warning expires at 9pm as conditions feel a bit better over the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Another hot and humid day with some scattered clouds rolling in during the afternoon or evening. Better chance of rain and storms sets up late tonight, mainly in Iowa and northern Missouri.
High: 97° Heat Index: 105-110°
Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms rolling in from the north. There's a chance the storms fall apart as they approach Kansas City.
Low: 78°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Saturday: Hot and humid again but a cold front will keep temperatures a little "cooler".
High: 94° Heat Index: 100-105°
Wind: N 10-15 mph

Sunday: A better chance of rain and thunderstorms will keep temperatures much more comfortable!
Low: 70° High: 87°

Wind: E10-15 mph

