KSHB 41 Weather | The dangerous heat & humidity continues today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Less cloud cover and a strong southwest breeze today
- Thunderstorms possible tonight with a scattered chance again Saturday and Sunday
- The Excessive Heat Warning expires at 9pm as conditions feel a bit better over the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Another hot and humid day with some scattered clouds rolling in during the afternoon or evening. Better chance of rain and storms sets up late tonight, mainly in Iowa and northern Missouri.
High: 97° Heat Index: 105-110°
Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms rolling in from the north. There's a chance the storms fall apart as they approach Kansas City.
Low: 78°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Saturday: Hot and humid again but a cold front will keep temperatures a little "cooler".
High: 94° Heat Index: 100-105°
Wind: N 10-15 mph
Sunday: A better chance of rain and thunderstorms will keep temperatures much more comfortable!
Low: 70° High: 87°
Wind: E10-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.