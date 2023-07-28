KSHB 41 Weather | The dangerous heat & humidity continues today

WEATHER HEADLINES



Less cloud cover and a strong southwest breeze today

Thunderstorms possible tonight with a scattered chance again Saturday and Sunday

The Excessive Heat Warning expires at 9pm as conditions feel a bit better over the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Another hot and humid day with some scattered clouds rolling in during the afternoon or evening. Better chance of rain and storms sets up late tonight, mainly in Iowa and northern Missouri.

High: 97° Heat Index: 105-110°

Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms rolling in from the north. There's a chance the storms fall apart as they approach Kansas City.

Low: 78°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Saturday: Hot and humid again but a cold front will keep temperatures a little "cooler".

High: 94° Heat Index: 100-105°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

Sunday: A better chance of rain and thunderstorms will keep temperatures much more comfortable!

Low: 70° High: 87°

Wind: E10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

