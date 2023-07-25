KSHB 41 Weather | The excessive heat builds today & sticks around through next week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The excessive heat builds today & lasts through next week
- Highs reach the mid 90s today & upper 90s, near 100° by Wednesday
- Stray shower possible today with another round developing overnight into early Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: First day of our long hot and humid stretch! Highs jump to the mid 90s today despite the increasing clouds and stray shower.
High: 96° Heat Index: 100°
Wind: S-SW 10-20
Tonight: More rain and storms possible overnight. Temperatures stay very warm and humid.
Low: 79°
Wind: S 10-25 mph
Wednesday: Take Tuesday's forecast and add a couple degrees due to faster and hotter breezes. Find somewhere to stay cool and hydrated!
High: 98° Heat Index: 105°
Wind: S-SW 15-25
