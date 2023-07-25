KSHB 41 Weather | The excessive heat builds today & sticks around through next week

WEATHER HEADLINES



The excessive heat builds today & lasts through next week

Highs reach the mid 90s today & upper 90s, near 100° by Wednesday

Stray shower possible today with another round developing overnight into early Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: First day of our long hot and humid stretch! Highs jump to the mid 90s today despite the increasing clouds and stray shower.

High: 96° Heat Index: 100°

Wind: S-SW 10-20

Tonight: More rain and storms possible overnight. Temperatures stay very warm and humid.

Low: 79°

Wind: S 10-25 mph

Wednesday: Take Tuesday's forecast and add a couple degrees due to faster and hotter breezes. Find somewhere to stay cool and hydrated!

High: 98° Heat Index: 105°

Wind: S-SW 15-25

