KSHB 41 Weather | Excessive heat warning extended to Friday

4 more days of extreme heat, humidity
and last updated 2023-08-23 07:01:51-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The excessive heat warning has been extended south of 36-HWY through 9 p.m. Friday
  • Cold front late Friday breaks heat wave for the weekend
  • Remnants of Tropical Storm Harold offer showers Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Day five of our heat wave brings a slight wind shift. This lowers our dew point several degrees. The trade off, slightly less humid air allows temperatures to warm a couple of degrees. Our danger doesn't change.
High: 99° Heat Index: 110-120°+
Wind: SSW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Very warm and muggy with our record warm low in jeopardy. Breezes pick up as well.
Low: 80° (Record Warm Low is 80° set in 1943)

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Thursday: Day six of our heat waves continues the trend we begin on Wednesday. Slightly drier air and strong winds out of the west will warm the area even more! This will end up being our hottest day during this streak.
High: 102° Heat Index: 112-123°+
Wind: SSW 10-20 mph

