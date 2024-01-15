Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | The extreme, bitter cold continues for another 2 days

Temperatures get to freezing by Wednesday
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2024-01-15 06:35:55-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Wind chill warning continues through 12 p.m. Tuesday
  • More records to be broken today - coldest low and high temperature!
  • Temperatures start to rise by Wednesday before another arctic blast arrives Thursday - Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday (MLK Jr. Day): Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of snow during the afternoon and into the early evening. Little accumulation expected although everything could get coated.
High: 2° (Record cold high: 6°, 1972)
Wind Chill: -25° to -10°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Monday Night: Becoming clear and nearing a record-cold low again.
Low: -9° (Record cold low: -13°, 1977)
Wind Chill: -15 to -25°
Wind: W-NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Wind chill warning expires at noon. Mostly sunny, dry and not as deep in the Arctic freeze.
High: 13°
Wind Chill: -5° to -10°
Wind: W 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.