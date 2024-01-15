KSHB 41 Weather | The extreme, bitter cold continues for another 2 days

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Wind chill warning continues through 12 p.m. Tuesday
- More records to be broken today - coldest low and high temperature!
- Temperatures start to rise by Wednesday before another arctic blast arrives Thursday - Saturday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday (MLK Jr. Day): Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of snow during the afternoon and into the early evening. Little accumulation expected although everything could get coated.
High: 2° (Record cold high: 6°, 1972)
Wind Chill: -25° to -10°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
Monday Night: Becoming clear and nearing a record-cold low again.
Low: -9° (Record cold low: -13°, 1977)
Wind Chill: -15 to -25°
Wind: W-NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Wind chill warning expires at noon. Mostly sunny, dry and not as deep in the Arctic freeze.
High: 13°
Wind Chill: -5° to -10°
Wind: W 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.