KSHB 41 Weather | The extreme, bitter cold continues for another 2 days

WEATHER HEADLINES



Wind chill warning continues through 12 p.m. Tuesday

More records to be broken today - coldest low and high temperature!

Temperatures start to rise by Wednesday before another arctic blast arrives Thursday - Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday (MLK Jr. Day): Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of snow during the afternoon and into the early evening. Little accumulation expected although everything could get coated.

High: 2° (Record cold high: 6°, 1972)

Wind Chill: -25° to -10°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Monday Night: Becoming clear and nearing a record-cold low again.

Low: -9° (Record cold low: -13°, 1977)

Wind Chill: -15 to -25°

Wind: W-NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Wind chill warning expires at noon. Mostly sunny, dry and not as deep in the Arctic freeze.

High: 13°

Wind Chill: -5° to -10°

Wind: W 10-20 mph

