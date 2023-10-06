KSHB 41 Weather | The fall chill is here

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rush of cold autumn air has arrived, keeping temperatures in the upper 50s
- Increasing clouds & a few sprinkles possible between 10am-1pm
- Afternoon sunshine keeps skies clear overnight and allows for our first frost Saturday morning
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Much colder air settles into the area today! Increasing clouds and a few sprinkles possible between 10am-1pm. The sun is back out by the afternoon with strong wind gusts continuing.
High: 59°
Wind: NW 15-25, G 30 mph
Friday Night: Clear sky and getting cold! Frost advisory in place from 3am-9am. Be sure to cover any senstive plants before going to bed.
Low: 38°, Even cooler conditions outside the city, especially in valleys.
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
Saturday: After a cold, frosty start, temperature recover to the low 60s which is more typical for the end of October. Abundant sunshine and a lighter wind expected.
High: 61°
Wind: W-NW 5-10 mph
