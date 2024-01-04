KSHB 41 Weather | The first snow of 2024 arrives tomorrow morning

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Staying dry and seasonably cold Thursday
- Snow increases from the southwest during the late morning and afternoon on Friday; Snow may stick on colder surfaces overnight Friday to Saturday
- Stronger storm Monday offers rain/snow then snow Monday night-Tuesday
- Continue to check with us for updated details
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. Completely dry all day and night.
High: 41°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy by morning. Patchy fog is possible. Good news, it will not be as widespread as this morning.
Low: 25°
Wind: N to E-NE 5-10 mph
Friday: Overcast all day as our first storm arrives. Flurries move in from southwest to northeast as the afternoon unfolds.
Flurries increase to light snow and could give us a light dusting Friday evening and early overnight.
Low: 28°
High: 37°
Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph
