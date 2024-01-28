KSHB 41 Weather | The fog & low clouds clear late this morning

WEATHER HEADLINES
- More fog this morning, clearing by the early afternoon
- Sunshine builds from west to east this afternoon and temperatures rise into the 40s
- Much warmer during the work week with highs reaching the upper 40s to upper 50s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Fog in the morning with clouds peeling back west to east through the afternoon. The sun is out during the Chiefs game this afternoon. Fog redevelops in the evening and overnight.
High: 44°
Wind: N-NW to W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Fog redevelops overnight. Some elevated slick spots possible as temperatures drop below freezing.
Low: 30°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Monday: Fog in the morning giving way to a mostly sunny sky in the afternoon. Temperatures begin to feel much better too!
High: 52°
Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Less fog to worry about but temperatures cool down a bit.
Low: 33° High: 46°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
