KSHB 41 Weather | The forecast is on repeat for Wednesday, rest of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Happy Summer Solstice, 9:57am Wednesday

Summer heat nearly unanimous throughout the Super 10-Day

Storms possible Saturday, maybe strong to severe

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Another warm, sunny day with a low-end orange air quality alert.

High: 89°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and calm

Low: 68°

Wind: ESE 5

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with slightly less humidity in the afternoon.

High: 88°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Friday: High clouds give us high cloudiness but temperatures remain the same.

Low: 67°

High: 89°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

