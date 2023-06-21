KSHB 41 Weather | The forecast is on repeat for Wednesday, rest of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Happy Summer Solstice, 9:57am Wednesday
- Summer heat nearly unanimous throughout the Super 10-Day
- Storms possible Saturday, maybe strong to severe
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Another warm, sunny day with a low-end orange air quality alert.
High: 89°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and calm
Low: 68°
Wind: ESE 5
Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with slightly less humidity in the afternoon.
High: 88°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Friday: High clouds give us high cloudiness but temperatures remain the same.
Low: 67°
High: 89°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.