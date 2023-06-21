Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | The forecast is on repeat for Wednesday, rest of the week

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-06-21 06:25:52-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Happy Summer Solstice, 9:57am Wednesday
  • Summer heat nearly unanimous throughout the Super 10-Day
  • Storms possible Saturday, maybe strong to severe

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Another warm, sunny day with a low-end orange air quality alert.
High: 89°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and calm
Low: 68°

Wind: ESE 5

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with slightly less humidity in the afternoon.
High: 88°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Friday: High clouds give us high cloudiness but temperatures remain the same.
Low: 67°

High: 89°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.