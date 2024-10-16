KSHB 41 Weather | The freezing temperatures this morning feel better by the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A warming trend begins Wednesday with highs back to the low 60s.
- Highs may come close to 80° over the weekend
- The only chance of rain during the next 7-10 days appears to be Monday, but amounts look low
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Morning freeze warning! A cold start with our first freeze of the season likely. Then, it will be sunny while staying cool.
High: 62°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear, slight breeze and not as cold. Still need a jacket!
Low: 38°
Wind: S 10 mph
Thursday: Sunny and warmer, becoming windy. Fire Weather Watch in place from 11am - 7pm due to the dry air, ground & gusts up to 30-35 mph.
High: 68°
Wind: S 10-15 increase to 15-30 mph
Friday: Staying sunny and breezy while temperatures warm up.
Low: 48° High: 73°
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.