KSHB 41 Weather | The freezing temperatures this morning feel better by the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



A warming trend begins Wednesday with highs back to the low 60s.

Highs may come close to 80° over the weekend

The only chance of rain during the next 7-10 days appears to be Monday, but amounts look low

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Morning freeze warning! A cold start with our first freeze of the season likely. Then, it will be sunny while staying cool.

High: 62°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear, slight breeze and not as cold. Still need a jacket!

Low: 38°

Wind: S 10 mph

Thursday: Sunny and warmer, becoming windy. Fire Weather Watch in place from 11am - 7pm due to the dry air, ground & gusts up to 30-35 mph.

High: 68°

Wind: S 10-15 increase to 15-30 mph

Friday: Staying sunny and breezy while temperatures warm up.

Low: 48° High: 73°

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

