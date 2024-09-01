KSHB 41 Weather | The great Labor day weather continues

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great weather for Labor Day weekend
- Keeping an eye on rain chances around the Chiefs game
- Highs mostly in the 70s and 80s for the next 10 days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny and a few degrees cooler as a second cold front pushes through the area.
High 84°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
This Evening: Near perfect with an Eat Outside Index (E.O.I) a 10.
Temperatures drop to the 70s
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Clear, calm & refreshing
Low: 53°
Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph
Labor Day: Great weather with some high clouds that the sun can shine through.
High 77°
Wind: E 5-15 mph
