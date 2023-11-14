KSHB 41 Weather | The great November warmth continues for the next 3 days

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The very warm air continues through Thursday with highs close to 20° above average
- Dry and mostly sunny through the week
- A chance of rain shows up early next week although the track, strength and speed are still very uncertain
- Thanksgiving Day trending dry and seasonally cool
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Terrific weather with plentiful sunshine and warm southerly breezes. Highs climb a couple to a few degrees higher due to the aggressive breezes. This has slightly elevated our fire danger today.
High: 69°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Tonight: Our sky remains free of clouds and the dry air cools significantly.
Low: 45°
Wind: S-SW 10 mph
Wednesday: Our warmest day of the week! Keep the sunglasses handy as sunshine continues to dominate our sky.
High: 72°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
