KSHB 41 Weather | The great November warmth continues for the next 3 days

WEATHER HEADLINES



The very warm air continues through Thursday with highs close to 20° above average

Dry and mostly sunny through the week

A chance of rain shows up early next week although the track, strength and speed are still very uncertain

Thanksgiving Day trending dry and seasonally cool

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Terrific weather with plentiful sunshine and warm southerly breezes. Highs climb a couple to a few degrees higher due to the aggressive breezes. This has slightly elevated our fire danger today.

High: 69°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Our sky remains free of clouds and the dry air cools significantly.

Low: 45°

Wind: S-SW 10 mph

Wednesday: Our warmest day of the week! Keep the sunglasses handy as sunshine continues to dominate our sky.

High: 72°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

