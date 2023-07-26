KSHB 41 Weather | Heat advisory begins Wednesday as clouds clear, temps sky rocket

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Excessive heat in all neighborhoods starting Wednesday
- Warm nights and hot days ahead with heat indices up to 108-110°
- Some clouds & stray showers possible Friday night-Saturday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Clouds clear quickly late this morning as temperatures warm up rapidly. The HEAT ADVISORY begins at 11am and continues through 9pm Friday and could be reissued next week.
High: 98° Heat Index: 108°
Wind: SW 15-30 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, calm wind and staying warm.
Low: 78°
Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds, remnants of storms out west. Winds won't be nearly as strong either.
High: 96° Heat Index: 105°
Wind: S-SW 10 mph
