Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Heat advisory begins Wednesday as clouds clear, temps sky rocket

High temperatures approach 100°, feeling closer to 110°
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-07-26 06:17:15-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Excessive heat in all neighborhoods starting Wednesday
  • Warm nights and hot days ahead with heat indices up to 108-110°
  • Some clouds & stray showers possible Friday night-Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Clouds clear quickly late this morning as temperatures warm up rapidly. The HEAT ADVISORY begins at 11am and continues through 9pm Friday and could be reissued next week.
High: 98° Heat Index: 108°
Wind: SW 15-30 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, calm wind and staying warm.
Low: 78°

Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds, remnants of storms out west. Winds won't be nearly as strong either.
High: 96° Heat Index: 105°
Wind: S-SW 10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.