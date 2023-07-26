KSHB 41 Weather | Heat advisory begins Wednesday as clouds clear, temps sky rocket

WEATHER HEADLINES



Excessive heat in all neighborhoods starting Wednesday

Warm nights and hot days ahead with heat indices up to 108-110°

Some clouds & stray showers possible Friday night-Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Clouds clear quickly late this morning as temperatures warm up rapidly. The HEAT ADVISORY begins at 11am and continues through 9pm Friday and could be reissued next week.

High: 98° Heat Index: 108°

Wind: SW 15-30 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, calm wind and staying warm.

Low: 78°

Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds, remnants of storms out west. Winds won't be nearly as strong either.

High: 96° Heat Index: 105°

Wind: S-SW 10 mph

