KSHB 41 Weather | The Heat Continues With T-Storms Northwest Of KC

The rain likely stays northwest of KC

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The heat will continue most of this week with a few thunderstorms possible
  • The best chance of thunderstorms early in the week is over northwestern Missouri and areas north and west of KC
  • There may be a better chance of a few thunderstorms by around Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. The Heat Index near 100º. There will be heavy thunderstorms forming north and west of KC with just a slight chance from the city south and east by this evening.
High: 93°
Wind: South 10-25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in KC. A good chance of thunderstorms with heavy rain over northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas, around 50 miles northwest of KC.
Low: 74°

Wind: South 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of an early morning shower or thunderstorm.
High: 92°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

