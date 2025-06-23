KSHB 41 Weather | The Heat Continues With T-Storms Northwest Of KC

WEATHER HEADLINES



The heat will continue most of this week with a few thunderstorms possible

The best chance of thunderstorms early in the week is over northwestern Missouri and areas north and west of KC

There may be a better chance of a few thunderstorms by around Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. The Heat Index near 100º. There will be heavy thunderstorms forming north and west of KC with just a slight chance from the city south and east by this evening.

High: 93°

Wind: South 10-25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in KC. A good chance of thunderstorms with heavy rain over northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas, around 50 miles northwest of KC.

Low: 74°

Wind: South 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of an early morning shower or thunderstorm.

High: 92°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

