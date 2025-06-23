KSHB 41 Weather | The Heat Continues With T-Storms Northwest Of KC

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The heat will continue most of this week with a few thunderstorms possible
- The best chance of thunderstorms early in the week is over northwestern Missouri and areas north and west of KC
- There may be a better chance of a few thunderstorms by around Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. The Heat Index near 100º. There will be heavy thunderstorms forming north and west of KC with just a slight chance from the city south and east by this evening.
High: 93°
Wind: South 10-25 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in KC. A good chance of thunderstorms with heavy rain over northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas, around 50 miles northwest of KC.
Low: 74°
Wind: South 10-20 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of an early morning shower or thunderstorm.
High: 92°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
