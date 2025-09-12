KSHB 41 Weather | The heat is on through early next week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Hot into early next week, highs in the 90s

Slight Rain chances for the Chiefs game on Sunday and Monday, best chance west of KC

End of next week, there are signs of decreasing temperatures and increasing rain chances

KANSAS CITY FORECAST

Friday: A few small showers will be around this morning, but it will be a mainly a mostly sunny and hot day.

Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph

High: 93º

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and mild.

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Low: 70º

Saturday: Hot with increasing clouds into the afternoon.

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

High: 94º

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the sun being able to shine through most of the clouds, still hot. Slight chance for an isolated shower or storm.

Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

Low: 71º

High: 90º

