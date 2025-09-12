KSHB 41 Weather | The heat is on through early next week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Hot into early next week, highs in the 90s
- Slight Rain chances for the Chiefs game on Sunday and Monday, best chance west of KC
- End of next week, there are signs of decreasing temperatures and increasing rain chances
KANSAS CITY FORECAST
Friday: A few small showers will be around this morning, but it will be a mainly a mostly sunny and hot day.
Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph
High: 93º
Tonight: Mostly clear skies and mild.
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Low: 70º
Saturday: Hot with increasing clouds into the afternoon.
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
High: 94º
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the sun being able to shine through most of the clouds, still hot. Slight chance for an isolated shower or storm.
Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph
Low: 71º
High: 90º
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
—