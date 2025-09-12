Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | The heat is on through early next week

Highs today will be 90°-95°.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 WEATHER UPDATE
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Hot into early next week, highs in the 90s
  • Slight Rain chances for the Chiefs game on Sunday and Monday, best chance west of KC
  • End of next week, there are signs of decreasing temperatures and increasing rain chances

KANSAS CITY FORECAST

Friday: A few small showers will be around this morning, but it will be a mainly a mostly sunny and hot day.
Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph
High: 93º

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and mild.
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Low: 70º

Saturday: Hot with increasing clouds into the afternoon.
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
High: 94º

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the sun being able to shine through most of the clouds, still hot. Slight chance for an isolated shower or storm.
Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph
Low: 71º
High: 90º

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.