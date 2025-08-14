KSHB 41 Weather | The heat is on with little chance of rain

WEATHER HEADLINES



The warming trend continues today as highs climb to around 90°

Our 1st heat wave of the summer is possible Friday-Monday, heat index values 105°-115°

The next cold front arrives Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer and humid.

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

High: 90º

Tonight: A nice summer night with a few clouds

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Low: 71º

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot with high humidity.

Wind: S 10-15 mph

High: 94º

Heat Index: 105º-115°

Saturday: The heat is on. Mostly sunny and hot with high humidity. There will be more of a breeze.

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Low: 75º

High: 95º

Heat Index: 105º-115°

Sunday: The heat continues. Mostly sunny and hot with high humidity and a bit of a breeze.

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Low: 75º

High: 95º

Heat Index: 105º-115°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

—