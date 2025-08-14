Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | The heat is on with little chance of rain

Highs today will be around 90°.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The warming trend continues today as highs climb to around 90°
  • Our 1st heat wave of the summer is possible Friday-Monday, heat index values 105°-115°
  • The next cold front arrives Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer and humid.
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
High: 90º

Tonight: A nice summer night with a few clouds
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Low: 71º

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot with high humidity.
Wind: S 10-15 mph
High: 94º
Heat Index: 105º-115°

Saturday: The heat is on. Mostly sunny and hot with high humidity. There will be more of a breeze.
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Low: 75º
High: 95º
Heat Index: 105º-115°

Sunday: The heat continues. Mostly sunny and hot with high humidity and a bit of a breeze.
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Low: 75º
High: 95º
Heat Index: 105º-115°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.