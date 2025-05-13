Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | The Humidity Increases With Sunshine

The chance of rain remains near 0% for another few days
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 100% sunshine again today
  • Rain chances are low through Friday
  • Thunderstorms will likely increase by Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer with increasing humidity.

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

High: 85º

Tonight: Clear with light winds.
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Low: 62º

Wednesday: Sunny, hot, & humid.

High: 88º

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.