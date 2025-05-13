KSHB 41 Weather | The Humidity Increases With Sunshine

The chance of rain remains near 0% for another few days

WEATHER HEADLINES

100% sunshine again today

Rain chances are low through Friday

Thunderstorms will likely increase by Sunday KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Today: Mostly sunny and warmer with increasing humidity. Wind: SE 5-10 mph High: 85º Tonight: Clear with light winds.

Wind: SE 5-10 mph Low: 62º Wednesday: Sunny, hot, & humid. High: 88º Get more updates from our weather team:

