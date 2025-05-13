KSHB 41 Weather | The Humidity Increases With Sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES
- 100% sunshine again today
- Rain chances are low through Friday
- Thunderstorms will likely increase by Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny and warmer with increasing humidity.
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
High: 85º
Tonight: Clear with light winds.
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Low: 62º
Wednesday: Sunny, hot, & humid.
High: 88º
