KSHB 41 Weather | The incredible fall warmth continues all week

WEATHER HEADLINES



A warm and dry pattern this week

Highs jump to the 70s Wednesday-Thursday, dropping back to the seasonal norm Friday

Rain finally returns to the area Sunday night-Monday

Thanksgiving Day weather is trending dry and cool with highs in the 40s and 50s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Another beautiful November day with abundant sunshine and light winds.

High: 67°

Wind: From NE to E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear, calm and cool.

Low: 41°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Terrific weather continues with plentiful sunshine and breezes increases from the south. Temperatures feel very similar to the last few days.

High: 67°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

