KSHB 41 Weather | The incredible fall warmth continues all week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A warm and dry pattern this week
- Highs jump to the 70s Wednesday-Thursday, dropping back to the seasonal norm Friday
- Rain finally returns to the area Sunday night-Monday
- Thanksgiving Day weather is trending dry and cool with highs in the 40s and 50s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Another beautiful November day with abundant sunshine and light winds.
High: 67°
Wind: From NE to E-SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear, calm and cool.
Low: 41°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Terrific weather continues with plentiful sunshine and breezes increases from the south. Temperatures feel very similar to the last few days.
High: 67°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
