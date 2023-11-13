Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | The incredible fall warmth continues all week

Highs continue to run 10-15° above normal
and last updated 2023-11-13 06:06:35-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A warm and dry pattern this week
  • Highs jump to the 70s Wednesday-Thursday, dropping back to the seasonal norm Friday
  • Rain finally returns to the area Sunday night-Monday
  • Thanksgiving Day weather is trending dry and cool with highs in the 40s and 50s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Another beautiful November day with abundant sunshine and light winds.
High: 67°
Wind: From NE to E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear, calm and cool.
Low: 41°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Terrific weather continues with plentiful sunshine and breezes increases from the south. Temperatures feel very similar to the last few days.
High: 67°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

