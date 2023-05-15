KSHB 41 Weather | The off & on rain will keep temperatures much cooler today

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain showers continue off and on today while temperatures hold near 60 degrees

Rain moves out Tuesday morning with more sunshine through the middle of the week

Warming up ahead of a cold front that sweeps through Thursday night - Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: More rain expected through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are cooling down through the morning.

High: 61°

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Rain moves out while clouds stick around.

Low: 55°

Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Cloudy start to the day with some sunshine to finish. Feeling so nice with less humidity.

High: 71°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and much warmer.

Low: 53° High: 82°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

