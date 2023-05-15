KSHB 41 Weather | The off & on rain will keep temperatures much cooler today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain showers continue off and on today while temperatures hold near 60 degrees
- Rain moves out Tuesday morning with more sunshine through the middle of the week
- Warming up ahead of a cold front that sweeps through Thursday night - Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: More rain expected through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are cooling down through the morning.
High: 61°
Wind: NE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Rain moves out while clouds stick around.
Low: 55°
Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy start to the day with some sunshine to finish. Feeling so nice with less humidity.
High: 71°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and much warmer.
Low: 53° High: 82°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
