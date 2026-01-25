Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | The snow is over in the Kansas City area, but the cold remains

Highs today will be around 15°.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunshine returns today
  • Wind chill today -15° to 0°
  • A cold, but mostly dry week ahead

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cold
High: 14°
Wind chill: -15° to 0°
Wind: N-NW 10 mph

Sunday night: Clear to partly cloudy and dangerous cold.
Low: -5°
Wind chill: -20° to -10°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and becoming windy during the afternoon and evening. This could lead to blowing snow.
High: 19°
Wind chill: -15° to 0°
Wind: SW 5-15 mph increase to SW 15-30 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold with less wind.
Low: 12°
High: 26°
Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

