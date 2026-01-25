KSHB 41 Weather | The snow is over in the Kansas City area, but the cold remains

WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunshine returns today

Wind chill today -15° to 0°

A cold, but mostly dry week ahead

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cold

High: 14°

Wind chill: -15° to 0°

Wind: N-NW 10 mph

Sunday night: Clear to partly cloudy and dangerous cold.

Low: -5°

Wind chill: -20° to -10°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and becoming windy during the afternoon and evening. This could lead to blowing snow.

High: 19°

Wind chill: -15° to 0°

Wind: SW 5-15 mph increase to SW 15-30 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold with less wind.

Low: 12°

High: 26°

Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

