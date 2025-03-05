KSHB 41 Weather | The snow is winding down but the extreme wind continues

WEATHER HEADLINES



The snow has ended while the road conditions remain slushy to frozen, take your time and drive slowly

The high wind warning continues until 6pm tonight; Wind gusts will dip below 50 mph by 12pm

Gradual warm up into the weekend with the 70s on tap next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: HIGH WIND WARNING (50-60 mph gusts through 8am, 40-50 mph gusts through 6 p.m.) Snow tapers off early while all surfaces turn slick and hazardous during the morning rush hour. The wind will slowly decrease throughout the day as skies clear out in the afternoon.

High: 34°

Tonight: Clear sky and much calmer overnight. Temperatures stay very cold.

Low: 25°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, light wind and staying cool. Breezes pick up at night.

High: 48°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Friday: A weaker storm system brings a chance of rain to northern Missouri during the afternoon, otherwise, most stay dry, cloudy and breezy.

Low: 38° High: 52°

Wind: E to NW 15-25 mph

