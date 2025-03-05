KSHB 41 Weather | The snow is winding down but the extreme wind continues

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The snow has ended while the road conditions remain slushy to frozen, take your time and drive slowly
- The high wind warning continues until 6pm tonight; Wind gusts will dip below 50 mph by 12pm
- Gradual warm up into the weekend with the 70s on tap next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: HIGH WIND WARNING (50-60 mph gusts through 8am, 40-50 mph gusts through 6 p.m.) Snow tapers off early while all surfaces turn slick and hazardous during the morning rush hour. The wind will slowly decrease throughout the day as skies clear out in the afternoon.
High: 34°
Tonight: Clear sky and much calmer overnight. Temperatures stay very cold.
Low: 25°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, light wind and staying cool. Breezes pick up at night.
High: 48°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Friday: A weaker storm system brings a chance of rain to northern Missouri during the afternoon, otherwise, most stay dry, cloudy and breezy.
Low: 38° High: 52°
Wind: E to NW 15-25 mph
