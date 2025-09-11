KSHB 41 Weather | The summer heat returns

WEATHER HEADLINES



Hot into early next week

The only rain chance the next 5-7 days, is of course, Chiefs Sunday, scattered T-Storms are possible

End of next week there are signs of decreasing temperatures and increasing rain chances

KANSAS CITY FORECAST

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and heating up.

Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph

High: 89º

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and mild.

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Low: 68º

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and hot.

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

High: 92º

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and hot.

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Low: 69º

High: 93º

