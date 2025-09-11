KSHB 41 Weather | The summer heat returns

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Hot into early next week
- The only rain chance the next 5-7 days, is of course, Chiefs Sunday, scattered T-Storms are possible
- End of next week there are signs of decreasing temperatures and increasing rain chances
KANSAS CITY FORECAST
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and heating up.
Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph
High: 89º
Tonight: Mostly clear skies and mild.
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Low: 68º
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and hot.
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
High: 92º
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and hot.
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Low: 69º
High: 93º
