KSHB 41 Weather | The sun will help road conditions improve through the day

WEATHER HEADLINES



Wind chills down to -10° this morning

Sunshine today will help roads turn more slushy and wet during the afternoon

Our next storm arrives Saturday with a chance to see rain, ice and snow from the morning to the afternoon

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold after a frigid start. The sun may help road conditions improve through the afternoon with more slushy conditions.

High: 23°

Wind: NW to S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear and breezy.

Low: 13°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy, windy and warmer. A brief rain, sleet, snow shower is possible.

High: 39°

Wind: S 15-30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

