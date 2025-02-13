KSHB 41 Weather | The sun will help road conditions improve through the day

Watch Now
Temperatures run very cold in the 20s this afternoon
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Wind chills down to -10° this morning
  • Sunshine today will help roads turn more slushy and wet during the afternoon
  • Our next storm arrives Saturday with a chance to see rain, ice and snow from the morning to the afternoon

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold after a frigid start. The sun may help road conditions improve through the afternoon with more slushy conditions.
High: 23°
Wind: NW to S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear and breezy.
Low: 13°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy, windy and warmer. A brief rain, sleet, snow shower is possible.
High: 39°
Wind: S 15-30 mph

