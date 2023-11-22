KSHB 41 Weather | The sunshine feels great as we get ready for Thanksgiving

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Brightest and mildest air today & Thanksgiving
- Mainly cloudy and very chilly Friday - Sunday
- Chance for a rain/snow mix arriving Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Our most pleasant and comfortable afternoon thanks to nearly total sunshine and light breezes.
High: 48°
Wind: S-SW 5-10
Tonight: Clear sky with breezes picking up. Lows dip to near average for this time of year.
Low: 32°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
Happy Thanksgiving!: After a sunny start, increasing high clouds create a mostly sunny and seasonally cool afternoon. A dry cold front moves through before lunch with winds picking up late in the afternoon and into the evening. Dress warmly for the Plaza Lights!
High: 49° Wind chills in the 30s for Plaza Lights
Wind: NE 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.