KSHB 41 Weather | The sunshine feels great as we get ready for Thanksgiving

WEATHER HEADLINES



Brightest and mildest air today & Thanksgiving

Mainly cloudy and very chilly Friday - Sunday

Chance for a rain/snow mix arriving Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Our most pleasant and comfortable afternoon thanks to nearly total sunshine and light breezes.

High: 48°

Wind: S-SW 5-10

Tonight: Clear sky with breezes picking up. Lows dip to near average for this time of year.

Low: 32°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

Happy Thanksgiving!: After a sunny start, increasing high clouds create a mostly sunny and seasonally cool afternoon. A dry cold front moves through before lunch with winds picking up late in the afternoon and into the evening. Dress warmly for the Plaza Lights!

High: 49° Wind chills in the 30s for Plaza Lights

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

