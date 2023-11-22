Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | The sunshine feels great as we get ready for Thanksgiving

Seasonally cool today and on Thanksgiving with sunshine and a breeze
and last updated 2023-11-22 06:14:09-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Brightest and mildest air today & Thanksgiving
  • Mainly cloudy and very chilly Friday - Sunday
  • Chance for a rain/snow mix arriving Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Our most pleasant and comfortable afternoon thanks to nearly total sunshine and light breezes.
High: 48°
Wind: S-SW 5-10

Tonight: Clear sky with breezes picking up. Lows dip to near average for this time of year.
Low: 32°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

Happy Thanksgiving!: After a sunny start, increasing high clouds create a mostly sunny and seasonally cool afternoon. A dry cold front moves through before lunch with winds picking up late in the afternoon and into the evening. Dress warmly for the Plaza Lights!
High: 49° Wind chills in the 30s for Plaza Lights
Wind: NE 10-20 mph

