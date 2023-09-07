KSHB 41 Weather | The unhealthy air quality this morning will improve by kickoff tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



The unhealthy air will impact the area through the morning and afternoon; Improving by game time tonight

Great temperatures through the game in the 70s!

Chance for light showers at the end of game and into Friday morning

Best chance for storms waits until Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Chiefs Thursday: It's game day! A smoky sky will impact our air quality at the surface through the morning and afternoon. Avoid strenuous activity and time spent outside if you can. The air quality will improve through the evening. Clouds increase by the evening with a few sprinkles developing by midnight.

High: 82° tailgating, 78° at kickoff, 70° heading home.

Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Few passing showers overnight and early Friday. Air quality improves.

Low: 63°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Friday: A brighter sky expected as the smoke dissipates. Highs and humidity levels remain seasonally comfortable.

High: 84°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

