KSHB 41 Weather | The warm before the storm

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm and breezy Thursday, with most showers and storms arriving at night
- Drier but cooler Friday afternoon
- Storms possible throughout the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Warm with increasing south winds. An afternoon isolated shower possible. Most rainfall and storms arriving around 10pm and through the night.
High: 78°
Wind: SSW 10-20 gusting to 25 mph
Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy winds shifting from the WNW.
Low: 53°
Wind: S-WSW 10-20 gusting to 25 mph
Friday: Morning rain likely, then trending drier and cooler in the afternoon.
High: 60°
Wind: E-NE 10-15 mph
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