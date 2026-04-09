KSHB 41 Weather | The warm before the storm

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warm and breezy Thursday, with most showers and storms arriving at night

Drier but cooler Friday afternoon

Storms possible throughout the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Warm with increasing south winds. An afternoon isolated shower possible. Most rainfall and storms arriving around 10pm and through the night.

High: 78°

Wind: SSW 10-20 gusting to 25 mph

Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy winds shifting from the WNW.

Low: 53°

Wind: S-WSW 10-20 gusting to 25 mph

Friday: Morning rain likely, then trending drier and cooler in the afternoon.

High: 60°

Wind: E-NE 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

