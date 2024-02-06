KSHB 41 Weather | The warm up builds this week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Staying warmer than average through Saturday
- The warmest days, Wednesday and Thursday, will also be the windiest
- A few passing showers possible Wednesday night, otherwise, most stay dry in the next 10 days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Increasing high clouds this afternoon while temperatures warm up even more. Highs will stay around 15° above average for this time of year.
High: 58°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as chilly.
Low: 43°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: More clouds and a gusty south wind will help push our temperatures even higher. There is a chance for spotty light rain showers overnight.
High: 62°
Wind: S 15-25 Gusting 35 mph
