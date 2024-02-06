Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | The warm up builds this week

Great weather in the 50s and 60s over the next few days
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2024-02-06 06:31:16-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Staying warmer than average through Saturday
  • The warmest days, Wednesday and Thursday, will also be the windiest
  • A few passing showers possible Wednesday night, otherwise, most stay dry in the next 10 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Increasing high clouds this afternoon while temperatures warm up even more. Highs will stay around 15° above average for this time of year.
High: 58°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as chilly.
Low: 43°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: More clouds and a gusty south wind will help push our temperatures even higher. There is a chance for spotty light rain showers overnight.
High: 62°
Wind: S 15-25 Gusting 35 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.