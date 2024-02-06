KSHB 41 Weather | The warm up builds this week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Staying warmer than average through Saturday

The warmest days, Wednesday and Thursday, will also be the windiest

A few passing showers possible Wednesday night, otherwise, most stay dry in the next 10 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Increasing high clouds this afternoon while temperatures warm up even more. Highs will stay around 15° above average for this time of year.

High: 58°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as chilly.

Low: 43°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: More clouds and a gusty south wind will help push our temperatures even higher. There is a chance for spotty light rain showers overnight.

High: 62°

Wind: S 15-25 Gusting 35 mph

