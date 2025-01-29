KSHB 41 Weather | The warm weather continues through the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunshine and temperatures in the low 50s today
- Rain moves into the region early Thursday morning, lasting through Friday mid-morning with periods of moderate to heavy rain
- The first weekend of February is looking nice and unseasonably warm
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Another nice day with sunshine, light winds and warm temperatures.
High: 52°
Wind: N-NW to S-SE 5 mph
Tonight: More clouds with rain moving in overnight. Scattered showers carry over into the morning commute Thursday.
Low: 38°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cloudy with rain likely through the day. Scattered showers likely in the morning, increasing in coverage and intensity during the afternoon and evening hours.
High: 48°
Wind: SE to NE 5-10 mph
Friday: Breezy & cool with rain ending tapering off in the early to mid-morning. We may see some sun before it sets.
Low: 39° High: 47°
Wind: NW 15-25 mph
