KSHB 41 Weather | The warm weather continues through the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunshine and temperatures in the low 50s today

Rain moves into the region early Thursday morning, lasting through Friday mid-morning with periods of moderate to heavy rain

The first weekend of February is looking nice and unseasonably warm

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Another nice day with sunshine, light winds and warm temperatures.

High: 52°

Wind: N-NW to S-SE 5 mph

Tonight: More clouds with rain moving in overnight. Scattered showers carry over into the morning commute Thursday.

Low: 38°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Cloudy with rain likely through the day. Scattered showers likely in the morning, increasing in coverage and intensity during the afternoon and evening hours.

High: 48°

Wind: SE to NE 5-10 mph

Friday: Breezy & cool with rain ending tapering off in the early to mid-morning. We may see some sun before it sets.

Low: 39° High: 47°

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

