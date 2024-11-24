Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | The warmest day of the next 10 days

Highs today will be in the low to mid 60s.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Today will be the warmest day of the next 10 days
  • Colder Monday as the first of two or three cold fronts arrive during the next week
  • A couple of precipitation chances, around Thanksgiving and next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild.
High: 65°
Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

This Evening: Increasing clouds and nice ahead of a cold front.
Temperatures in the 50s
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy and colder as a cold front sweeps through.
Low: 40°
Wind: NW 15-25 mph

Monday: Windy and cold with steady temperatures in the low 40s through the day, wind chills near 35
High: 43°
Wind: NW 10-20 G30 mph

Tuesday: A cold start the mostly sunny and chilly.
Low: 23°
High: 45°
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

