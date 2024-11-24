KSHB 41 Weather | The warmest day of the next 10 days

WEATHER HEADLINES



Today will be the warmest day of the next 10 days

Colder Monday as the first of two or three cold fronts arrive during the next week

A couple of precipitation chances, around Thanksgiving and next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild.

High: 65°

Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

This Evening: Increasing clouds and nice ahead of a cold front.

Temperatures in the 50s

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy and colder as a cold front sweeps through.

Low: 40°

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

Monday: Windy and cold with steady temperatures in the low 40s through the day, wind chills near 35

High: 43°

Wind: NW 10-20 G30 mph

Tuesday: A cold start the mostly sunny and chilly.

Low: 23°

High: 45°

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

