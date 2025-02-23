KSHB 41 Weather | The warming trend continues

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The warming trend continues
- Highs today will be in the 50s with the 60s for Monday and Tuesday
- A few showers are possible Wednesday, the only precipitation chance the next 7 days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny and the warming trend continues.
High: 53°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy & breezy.
Low: 34°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny and the warming trend continues again.
High: 60°
Wind: W-SW 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and the warming trend continues again.
Low: 33° High: 62°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
