KSHB 41 Weather | The warming trend continues

WEATHER HEADLINES



The warming trend continues

Highs today will be in the 50s with the 60s for Monday and Tuesday

A few showers are possible Wednesday, the only precipitation chance the next 7 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny and the warming trend continues.

High: 53°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy & breezy.

Low: 34°

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and the warming trend continues again.

High: 60°

Wind: W-SW 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and the warming trend continues again.

Low: 33° High: 62°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

