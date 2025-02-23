Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | The warming trend continues

Highs today will be in the low 50s.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The warming trend continues
  • Highs today will be in the 50s with the 60s for Monday and Tuesday
  • A few showers are possible Wednesday, the only precipitation chance the next 7 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny and the warming trend continues.
High: 53°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy & breezy.
Low: 34°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and the warming trend continues again.
High: 60°
Wind: W-SW 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and the warming trend continues again.
Low: 33° High: 62°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

