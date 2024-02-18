Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Warming trend continues with 100% sunshine

Highs today will be in the 50s, near 60° Monday
and last updated 2024-02-18 08:13:59-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 100% sunshine this weekend with a big warm-up today into the 50s
  • Temperatures near 70 by this upcoming Wednesday
  • The one main rain chance next week is Thursday, a few rain showers.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: 100% sunshine and much warmer.
High: 54°
Wind: W to SW 10-20 mph

This Evening: Clear and cool with a light wind.
Temperatures drop to 40°
Wind: SW to S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear and not as cold.
Low: 32°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

Monday: More sunshine, breezy and warmer again
High: 60°
Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph

Tuesday: The warming trend continues under abundant sunshine.
Low: 34° High: 63°
Wind: SW-S 5-15 mph

