KSHB 41 Weather | Warming trend continues with 100% sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES
- 100% sunshine this weekend with a big warm-up today into the 50s
- Temperatures near 70 by this upcoming Wednesday
- The one main rain chance next week is Thursday, a few rain showers.
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: 100% sunshine and much warmer.
High: 54°
Wind: W to SW 10-20 mph
This Evening: Clear and cool with a light wind.
Temperatures drop to 40°
Wind: SW to S 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear and not as cold.
Low: 32°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Monday: More sunshine, breezy and warmer again
High: 60°
Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph
Tuesday: The warming trend continues under abundant sunshine.
Low: 34° High: 63°
Wind: SW-S 5-15 mph
