KSHB 41 Weather | Warming trend continues with 100% sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES



100% sunshine this weekend with a big warm-up today into the 50s

Temperatures near 70 by this upcoming Wednesday

The one main rain chance next week is Thursday, a few rain showers.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: 100% sunshine and much warmer.

High: 54°

Wind: W to SW 10-20 mph

This Evening: Clear and cool with a light wind.

Temperatures drop to 40°

Wind: SW to S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear and not as cold.

Low: 32°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Monday: More sunshine, breezy and warmer again

High: 60°

Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph

Tuesday: The warming trend continues under abundant sunshine.

Low: 34° High: 63°

Wind: SW-S 5-15 mph

